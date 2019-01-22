Gareth Barry: Sam Field says playing alongside West Brom veteran is a 'joy'

Sam Field's only previous Albion goal was in the 2-2 Premier League home draw with Newcastle United in November 2017

West Bromwich Albion's young midfielder Sam Field says it is a privilege to play alongside veteran Gareth Barry in the Baggies' midfield.

After coming off the bench to score in Monday's 2-0 win at beleaguered Bolton, Field, 20, made up a midfield trio with Rekeem Harper, 18, and 37-year-old former England international Barry.

"It's something I won't forget playing with him," Field told BBC WM 95.6.

"I've not played so much this season but there's so much to learn from him."

Field was born in May 1998 - six days after Barry made his debut for Aston Villa at the age of 17 years and 69 days.

Since then, Barry has clocked up 820 club appearances - along with 67 goals and a record 151 bookings, the latest of which came in the win at Bolton.

But, 11 months on from the fall-out following Barry's involvement in the stolen taxi incident in Barcelona, he has atoned this campaign with a series of consistent performances - in what is his first season at Championship level after all his years with Villa, Manchester City and Everton.

"He still oozes class," said Field. "He's got 17 years on me. He made his debut when I was born, which says a lot.

"I'm still a baby in football terms. I'm still only 20 and getting to play with the likes of Gareth Barry is a joy for me."

Albion keeping it tight

Albion's first league win in four games moved Darren Moore's side back to within three points of the automatic promotion places in the Championship - and four points off top spot.

On a night when Field helped them overcome the early loss of Chris Brunt with a calf injury, they also kept just their fourth clean sheet of the season, but third in six games.

Following the match, Albion head coach Moore said it was too soon to know how long Brunt will be sidelined.

The Baggies go to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, before hosting Middlesbrough on Saturday 2 February, in what will be former Albion boss Tony Pulis' first return to The Hawthorns.

Sam Field was talking to BBC WM 95.6's Rob Gurney.