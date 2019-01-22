Emre Can: Juventus midfielder scores first goal for club as Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in win over Chievo

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in Juventus' win - hours before accepting a 18.8m euro fine over tax evasion in a court in Madrid

Juventus midfielder Emre Can believes his side can "still improve in a lot of areas" despite going nine points clear at the top of Serie A with victory over Chievo on Monday.

Germany international Can hit his first goal for the club in their 3-0 home win, with Douglas Costa and Daniele Rugani also scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, just hours before appearing in a Madrid court for tax evasion charges.

"We want to play good football," said Can, who joined from Liverpool in June.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "We can improve in a lot of areas - like when we press high and when we have the ball.

"We train hard every day and there's still plenty of room for improvement."

Juventus are unbeaten in Serie A this season, having won 18 matches and drawing two.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have won the league every season since the 2011-12 campaign and are well placed to secure an eighth consecutive title.