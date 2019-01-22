Aberdeen terminate Chris Forrester's contract

Forrester scored in the penalty shootout as Aberdeen beat Hibernian in the League Cup quarter-final

Aberdeen have terminated the contract of midfielder Chris Forrester to allow him to return to Ireland to be with his family.

The 26-year-old joined from Peterborough United in the summer but has made just eight appearances.

In a statement manager Derek McInnes said the Irishman has "had a lot to contend with in his personal life."

"It's with a lot of sadness and regret that we've terminated Chris' contract," he said.

"At his request we've allowed him to be back with his family in Ireland. As a club, we have an understanding of the situation and we wish him well with his future career."

Dublin-born Forrester - who has also had previous spells at Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic before moving to Peterborough in 2015- had signed a three-year deal at Pittodrie in July having been transfer-listed by Posh manager Steve Evans.