Jordan White enjoys life at Inverness CT after brush with rare blood infection

Jordan White swept in his 11th goal of the season against East Kilbride in the Scottish Cup

"One night during pre-season, I woke up and just couldn't move my legs."

In the summer of 2016, Jordan White was walking with a Zimmer frame, fighting his way back from a rare blood infection that could have taken his life.

Now the 26-year-old is banging in the goals for Inverness Caledonian Thistle and playing with a smile on his face again.

At Stirling Albion, the 6ft 4in striker followed up his 15-goal haul in 2012-13 with another 24 the following season. A move to Livingston followed, where he scored 15 and then 16 times in consecutive campaigns.

But what he thought would be an exciting transfer to Wrexham in 2016 turned out to be a "nightmare" experience, because of a life-threatening development off the pitch.

"I went down there and was buzzing to go," said White, whose tally sits at 11 this season with Caley Thistle.

"Everything was going well. I had started pre-season and had a house sorted with my missus.

"But one night during pre-season, I woke up and just couldn't move my legs. I started to panic a bit and ended up having to go to hospital. They couldn't diagnose what it was.

"After five days of not being able to put one foot in front of the other, I knew there was definitely something wrong."

'It could have been fatal'

White explains doctors eventually told him that it was a blood infection in his leg that had turned his world upside down.

"It was really quite serious and had it gone on any longer it could've been fatal," he told BBC Scotland.

"The doctors emphasised to my family how serious it was and for them it was really hard, but if it wasn't for them I don't know if I would've got through it.

"I felt crippled. I couldn't physically move or do anything that my body was telling me to do, and when I finally did get to walk, it was a struggle.

"I was put on antibiotics and I thought I would maybe only be out for a month or two, but there was poison that formed around the infection which meant they had to operate on me and that delayed my comeback by about three or four months."

The forward eventually made his competitive debut for Wrexham at the end of November 2016, and went on to score seven times for the Welsh side, but his contract was not extended.

His next destination another National League club, Cumbrian side Barrow, where he notched another seven goals.

Often utilised as a substitute, he did not have not a happy time.

"Last season I wasn't enjoying it and it was a low for me," White told BBC Scotland.

"To get the opportunity to come back up to Scotland with Inverness... it's a great club and we've settled in brilliantly here.

"I'm always confident in myself as a striker. No matter what club you're at, everybody thinks you'll score every chance you get. I will miss chances but I'll always believe in myself to put the ball in the back of the net."

