Ross County sign Callum Semple & Daniel Armstrong

Callum Semple impressed on loan at County's Championship rivals Queen of the South

Ross County have signed Callum Semple and Daniel Armstrong as they push for an immediate return to the Premiership.

Defender Semple, 20, joins the Championship leaders on an 18-month deal following his release from Sheffield United.

He spent the first half of the season on loan at Queen of the South, scoring once in 27 appearances.

Winger Armstrong, 21, arrives from Raith Rovers after five goals in 11 games for the Kirkcaldy side.

He moves to Dingwall, also on an 18-month contract, as a free agent after the expiration of the short-term deal he agreed with the League One outfit after leaving Wolves.