Mickey Mellon: Tranmere Rovers manager signs new deal until 2021

Micky Mellon was appointed Tranmere Rovers manager on 6 October 2016

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon has signed a new contract tying him to Prenton Park until May 2021.

The ex-Fleetwood and Shrewsbury boss, 46, has been rewarded for his success in steering Rovers to 10th in League Two, on top of winning promotion from the National League in May.

"Micky has done a great job over the past two seasons," said Rovers chief executive Mark Palios.

"I was keen to ensure we secured his commitment to us for the coming years."

Mellon has enjoyed success with all the clubs he has managed, having led Fleetwood into the English Football League, as well as steering Shrewsbury into League One in his first season in charge.

As a player, he turned out in midfield for Bristol City, Cork City (loan), West Bromwich Albion, Blackpool and Burnley, as well as clocking up 173 league appearances in two separate spells at Tranmere.