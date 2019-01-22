Motherwell: Scottish Cup return could be reviewed, says Stephen Robinson

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley shows his frustration as Ross County score again

Scottish Premiership clubs going straight into the Scottish Cup from the winter break could "perhaps be looked at", says Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.

The Lanarkshire side lost to Ross County on Saturday, Aberdeen were held at home by Stenhousemuir and Dundee drew with Queen of the South.

Top-flight clubs had three weeks off while the rest of the SPFL competed.

"It looked like our first pre-season game," said Robinson.

"I like the winter break, whether or not the first fixture back is the Scottish Cup maybe needs looked at. If you look at the other Premiership teams on Saturday, everyone looked a little bit behind it.

"In hindsight I'd have probably have preferred to start on a league game but whatever I say I'll probably get stick. It's not an excuse.

"I've spoken to a couple of Premiership managers and we all felt the same. Would it have made any difference to the result? I don't know."

The defeat to County in Saturday's fourth-round tie is in stark contrast to Motherwell's cup fortunes of last year as Robinson led the Lanarkshire club to two finals.

Going into Wednesday's Premiership match with Hibernian at Fir Park, Well have won just two of their previous nine games as they sit ninth in the table.

"I take results very personally," said Robinson.

"I think people think you go home and close the door. I had my parents and son over on Saturday and I don't think they got two words out of me.

"I'm the first person to criticise myself and I have answers as to why it wasn't right on Saturday. Whether that is personnel or doing something differently, we are one game into the second half of the season.

"For me it's not a crisis point. I'm well aware we need to win football matches, and that's what I intend to do."