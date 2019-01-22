Marc Pugh: Hull City sign midfielder on loan from Bournemouth

Marc Pugh's most recent game for Bournemouth came in their FA Cup defeat by Brighton on 5 January

Championship club Hull City have signed midfielder Marc Pugh on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old joined Bournemouth in 2010 from Hereford and has gone on to make 312 appearances for the Cherries.

During his time on the south coast, Pugh has won promotion from League One as well as the Championship title.

Pugh has played three games for Bournemouth this season, but none in the Premier League.

