Sam Finley: Accrington midfielder charged by the FA with violent conduct

Sam Finley has made 34 appearances for Accrington Stanley this season

Accrington's Sam Finley has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association after appearing to stamp on Charlton's Lyle Taylor.

The incident in Stanley's 1-0 away defeat on Saturday was not seen by match officials but caught on camera.

Taylor and Accrington's Jonny Maxted were sent off following a mass brawl in which the alleged stamp occurred.

"It is alleged the standard punishment of three matches that would apply is clearly insufficient," the FA said.

Finley has has until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday to respond.