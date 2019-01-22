North West Cup and Mid-Ulster Cup finals postponed

From the section

Tuesday night's North West Cup and Mid-Ulster Cup finals have been postponed due to heavy snowfall.

The North West Cup final was due to take place at the Limavady Showgrounds between Limavady United and Institute, but the pitch was unplayable.

Glenavon were set to play Warrenpoint Town at Stangmore Park in the Mid-Ulster Cup decider.

There were a number of snow showers across Northern Ireland on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night's Irish Premiership match between Newry City and Linfield at the Newry Showgrounds is still scheduled to go ahead.