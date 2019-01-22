Irish Premiership: Linfield extend winning run as O'Connor double sinks Newry

O'Connor started the match up front in place of the suspended Andy Waterworth

A Michael O'Connor double gave Linfield a 2-0 victory over Newry City and doubled their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to six points.

The striker scored from close range in each half to extend the Blues' winning run to eight consecutive matches.

The home side missed an opportunity to equalise early in the second half when goalkeeper Gareth Deane, deputising for the injured Roy Carroll, saved Dale Montgomery's penalty.

It was a sixth loss in a row for Newry.

The second-from-bottom side are without a win in eight games and remain eight points behind 10th-placed Dungannon Swifts.

