Ayr United's Michael Rose sets up Coventry move as 'around 15 clubs' chase Lawrence Shankland

Rose has scored five goals in 91 games in two-and-a-half seasons at Ayr United

Ayr United defender Michael Rose is to join Coventry City in the summer after agreeing a pre-contract move.

The 23-year-old has been at Somerset Park since 2016 after his exit from Aberdeen.

He has scored twice in 27 appearances this season, with the Honest Men sitting second in the Championship.

"It's good for Michael and now he's coming back and can concentrate on playing," manager Ian McCall told BBC Scotland.

"Coventry were excellent to deal with and we've managed to secure some sort of percentage moving forward."

Earlier this month, McCall insisted no players would be sold in January unless they are immediately loaned back but said contact from interested parties has been "constant".

He revealed "about 15 clubs" have made enquiries about top scorer Lawrence Shankland.

"I think Lawrence will just wait until the end of the season," added McCall, who said approaches have come from "Scotland, England and Holland".

The 23-year-old has scored 28 goals in 26 games this season but has missed the past three matches with a calf injury.

"The chairman could have made back half the money he's put into the club (if they were to sell their top assets)," said McCall.

"Whatever league we're in next season, Liam Smith, Lawrence Shankland, Michael Rose and maybe one other will definitely not be with us next year. That's gutting and it's horrible, but it's football."