Celtic: 'I want to score goals and win trophies' - Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Vakoun Issouf Bayo arrived in Edinburgh on Tuesday night

Vakoun Issouf Bayo says he wants to "score goals and win trophies" at Celtic after arriving in Scotland.

The Ivory Coast striker agreed terms with the Scottish Champions on 8 January on a four-year deal subject to a medical and work permit.

Celtic have now confirmed Bayo's signing, subject to international clearance, from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda.

"I know I am joining a massive club and I come here to help the club," he said.

"I can't wait to join up with my new team-mates, so many great players are already here.

"It's my aim to score as many goals as I can, and help the team and the club and the fans win trophies."

Bayo comes to Scotland in fine form with 18 goals in 23 games this season for his Slovak Super League side.

"It's my aim to transfer my form in the Slovak Super League to Celtic," he told the Celtic website.

"I like to score and like to celebrate with the fans. I understand that Celtic fans are really good, that they make such a great noise at matches and support the team brilliantly, and that's the sort of atmosphere I like."