Checkatrade Trophy: Manchester City youngsters lose at Sunderland

Injury-plagued Duncan Whatmore's goal against Manchester City's Under 21's was his first since April 2016

Manchester City's hopes of winning every trophy they enter this season were ended when their Under 21 side lost 2-0 at Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals.

City's youngsters put up a brave fight at the League One high-fliers, who went ahead through Duncan Whatmore.

Brian Oviedo hit the bar before Lynden Gooch got the second after 58 minutes.

City's Daniel Grimshaw impressed with a number of good saves including one from Luke O'Nien with 24 minutes to go.

The loss means there are no Premier League or Championship academy sides left in the tournament.

City - who are still in the hunt for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup - are back in action on Wednesday as they defend a 9-0 first-leg lead at Burton Albion in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Elsewhere Portsmouth progressed to the last four as they beat Peterborough United 1-0 at Fratton Park thanks to David Wheeler's late goal.

Bristol Rovers eased into the semi-finals as they beat 10-man Port Vale 3-0 after goals from Ollie Clarke, Tom Nichols and Alex Rodman while Danny Mayor scored twice as Bury were 5-2 winners at home to Oxford United.

The draw for the semi-finals takes place in Friday 25 January.