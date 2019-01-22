'27 years older than the defenders': Jamie Cureton brings himself on against Watford youngsters

Jamie Cureton has scored over 350 goals in his 24 years in senior football

They say it is always good for young players to face the wiser heads of the game as they grow into future Premier League stars.

But it is highly unlikely that many players will face someone again who is 27 years older than them - a situation that faced Watford's players in the Hertfordshire Senior Challenge Cup.

Bishops Stortford joint-manager Jamie Cureton came off the substitutes bench for the home side towards the end of the quarter-final tie, at the age of 43.

Watford's Twitter account made light of the incident, pointing out the rather dramatic age difference between the former Norwich, Bristol Rovers and Reading striker and the Hornets' academy players he was facing up against.

Cureton has scored in every season since 1994-95, and in all top eight divisions of English football, having played for 18 clubs during his 24 years in senior football, and scoring over 350 goals.

His appearance on Tuesday night also takes him closer to his target of 1,000 career appearances, which in November stood at around 975.

He was unable to see his team through to the semi-finals however, with Bishops Stortford going out 5-3 on penalties to the Premier League side after a 3-3 draw in normal time.