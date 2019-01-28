Celtic v St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
- Celtic are unbeaten in their past eight league games against St. Johnstone (W6 D2) since a 1-2 defeat in May 2016.
- St. Johnstone have lost 18 of their 24 visits to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D3), although they have drawn both of their last two.
- Celtic are yet to drop a single point at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this season, winning all 11 matches.
- St. Johnstone have the best away record in the Scottish Premiership this season, taking 21 points from 11 away matches (W7 D0 L4).
- Celtic's Scott Sinclair has been involved in seven goals in his past six Scottish Premiership games (6 goals, 1 assist).