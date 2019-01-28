Scottish Premiership
Celtic19:45St Johnstone
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v St Johnstone

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic are unbeaten in their past eight league games against St. Johnstone (W6 D2) since a 1-2 defeat in May 2016.
  • St. Johnstone have lost 18 of their 24 visits to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D3), although they have drawn both of their last two.
  • Celtic are yet to drop a single point at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this season, winning all 11 matches.
  • St. Johnstone have the best away record in the Scottish Premiership this season, taking 21 points from 11 away matches (W7 D0 L4).
  • Celtic's Scott Sinclair has been involved in seven goals in his past six Scottish Premiership games (6 goals, 1 assist).

Wednesday 30th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic22153453143948
2Rangers23136447182945
3Kilmarnock23136434211345
4Aberdeen23134637241343
5Hearts2312382928139
6St Johnstone2211472626037
7Hibernian238873324932
8Livingston238692623330
9Motherwell2383122233-1127
10Hamilton2342171449-3514
11Dundee2334161748-3113
12St Mirren2333171646-3012
View full Scottish Premiership table

