Bournemouth v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Bournemouth's £12m signing Chris Mepham could make his Premier League debut against Chelsea, who released him as a schoolboy.
Fellow new recruit Dominic Solanke is back in training after a hamstring problem, while Callum Wilson's knee injury will be assessed.
Chelsea have no new injury concerns.
Gonzalo Higuain is expected to play in his first Premier League game, three days after his Chelsea debut in the FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
Jonathan Pearce: Not many will give Bournemouth a chance here given their run of just three league wins in 13 games, Chelsea's 100% record at the Vitality Stadium and the visitors' buoyant cup wins last week.
But Eddie Howe will have something up his sleeve for the 200th game of his second spell.
Much will depend on the fitness of Callum Wilson if the Cherries are to fire into Chelsea early on - just as Wolves, Tottenham and Arsenal have done when beating the Blues.
Chelsea have played three times since Bournemouth's last game. But Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante were rested on Sunday and Gonzalo Higuain will be sharper.
I can't see Bournemouth keeping a clean sheet but it'll be closer than some people think.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We know we'll have to be at our best if we're to get something from Chelsea.
"Yes, there's been some talk about Chelsea and their performances, but every time we've come up against them they're one of the best."
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri on the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi: "On the pitch he's doing very well. I'm really very happy with him.
"It's not easy to keep these young players. He is of course one of the best 18-year-old players in Europe, so it's very, very difficult.
"The club told me he's out of the market for sure and probably he will be out of the market in July."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Bournemouth won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day in January last year in what Cherries boss Eddie Howe called their "best result" in the Premier League.
Howe's side ended a poor run by beating West Ham in their last game, on 19 January, but I think Chelsea will be just too strong for them this time.
Prediction: 1-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea have already beaten Bournemouth twice this season, winning 2-0 in the league in September and 1-0 in the EFL Cup in December. Both games were at Stamford Bridge.
- Bournemouth have lost all three Premier League home fixtures versus Chelsea.
Bournemouth
- Bournemouth's victory against West Ham in their last match ended a four-match winless league streak.
- They are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since October.
- Bournemouth have lost 10 consecutive league fixtures against the established top six since a 3-0 win at Chelsea a year ago.
- The Cherries have the sixth-best home record in the division, with six wins and 21 points from 12 games. Their three defeats were against Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.
- Coming into this round of fixtures, only Manchester City's Etihad Stadium has produced more Premier League goals than the 38 at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium this season.
- Callum Wilson has scored in successive league games - he has never scored in three in a row in the same season. He now has 49 league goals for Bournemouth.
Chelsea
- Chelsea could lose three consecutive away fixtures in all competitions for the first time since a run of five in a row from January to March 2018.
- They are also in danger of failing to score in three successive away matches for the first time since March to April 2002 under Claudio Ranieri.
- The Blues have only scored 13 goals in their last 12 league matches, compared to 27 goals in their first 11 fixtures this season.
- Their record of 14 wins and 47 points is exactly the same as they had after 23 league matches of last season.
- Chelsea are the only side yet to have a player sent off in this season's Premier League.
- Eden Hazard has scored seven goals in his past eight meetings with Bournemouth - and has scored in both games against the Cherries this season.
- Ten of Olivier Giroud's last 13 Premier League goals have been as a substitute. He has only found the net in one of his last 14 starts in the competition.