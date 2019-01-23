Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Morelos, Celtic, Bayo, Hibs, Lennon, Aberdeen, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard, the Rangers manager, is prepared to let Alfredo Morelos leave, but only if they are offered much more than the £8m bid that Nice are reported to be lining up. (The Times, subscription required)

French cracks Nice have been warned they are wasting their time with an £8m swoop for Alfredo Morelos. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch has clinched his return to the dugout after agreeing to join Robbie Neilson's backroom team at Dundee United. (Herald)

Neil Lennon has joined forces with the SFA - and predicted a managers' strike within a fortnight! The Hibs boss has accepted an invite as part of a working group aiming to end a disconnect between rule-makers, officials and clubs. (Daily Record)

Vakoun Issouf Bayo has vowed to score the goals to help Celtic retain their Premiership title. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon believes his latest signing Stephane Omeonga can be Easter Road's own "N'Golo Kante" and will bring the best out of his fellow midfielders. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Greg Stewart has revealed he chose to return to Aberdeen instead of Kilmarnock because he has 'unfinished business' with the Dons and is desperate to help them lift silverware. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are interested in signing Hearts teenager Anthony McDonald on loan until the end of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rejuvenated striker Tony Watt admits he's eager to extend his St Johnstone stay. (Daily Record)

Uche Ikpeazu,Peter Haring and John Souttar should all be back in action for Hearts by mid-February as their injury problems near an end. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson believes new arrivals Daniel Armstrong and Callum Semple can use their moves to Victoria Park as a stepping stone to a higher level. (Press and Journal)