Jose Antonio Reyes: Former Arsenal winger joins Extremadura in Spain's second tier

Reyes has won the Europa League five times

Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes has joined Spanish second division strugglers Extremadura UD.

The Spaniard, 35, joined the Gunners from Sevilla in January 2004 and was part of the 'Invincibles' side that went through the 2003-04 season unbeaten, winning the Premier League.

He later spent a season on loan at Real Madrid in 2006-07, winning La Liga.

After leaving the Gunners in 2007 he won the Europa League twice at Atletico Madrid and three times at Sevilla.

The former Spanish international has also played for Espanyol, Cordoba and Chinese side Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard.

Extremadura are fourth from bottom in La Liga 2.

Last month it was reported that Reyes would be returning to Arsenal as a coach under Unai Emery, who he played for at Sevilla.

Reyes joined Arsenal in a deal worth up to £17m, but failed to settle in London.

In May 2005, he became the second player to be sent off in a FA Cup final, as Arsenal beat Manchester United in a penalty shoot-out.

He also played in the 2006 Champions League final as the Gunners lost 2-1 to Barcelona.