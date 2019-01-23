Steve Evans: Peterborough boss charged with improper conduct towards referee

Steve Evans (right) watched from the stands at Luton Town with Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left)

Peterborough manager Steve Evans has been charged by the FA with improper conduct and language towards a referee.

The charges follow Posh's 4-0 defeat by promotion rivals Luton Town in League One on Saturday.

Evans is accused of "improper behaviour in the tunnel at half-time".

The 56-year-old is also alleged to have used "language in the match official's changing room after the game amounting to improper conduct and/or questioning the integrity of the match referee."

Evans has until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond.

He was frustrated after Premier League referee David Coote's decision to send off centre-back Ryan Tafazolli in the first half at Kenilworth Road.

"I'm sat right above it, it's a terrible decision," the Scot told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire after the game.

"We'll go through the normal appeals process and see where it goes. He says he's given it (the red card) not for the challenge, but the follow-through.

"I'll go and speak to the referee once we're done to go and get clearer terminology of what he said."

Evans has already served a one-match touchline ban this season after collecting four yellow cards under the FA's new disciplinary code.