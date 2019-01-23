Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham will not change transfer strategy after Kane & Alli injuries

Alli limped off in Sunday's 2-1 win against Fulham

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says the club will not change their transfer strategy after striker Harry Kane and midfielder Dele Alli were ruled out until early March.

Kane injured his ankle against Manchester United on 13 January, while Alli suffered a hamstring strain against Fulham last Sunday.

But Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama and Lucas Moura have returned to training.

Pochettino did say he is "open" to signing a player in January.

But the Argentine added: "The difficult thing is to find quality that will add to the squad. We are not going to change strategy, we are working, we will see what happens at the end.

"I am so open to improve the squad and add a player if Harry Kane and Dele Alli are fit or not fit. I was open in the summer and I am open now."

Spurs are also without Son Heung-min, who is on Asian Cup duty with South Korea. They are into the quarter-finals after a 2-1 extra-time win over Bahrain in Dubai. The final will be played on 1 February.

Spurs who did not sign anyone in the summer, are third in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Liverpool, and are competing on four fronts.

They will take a 1-0 lead to Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Thursday, and then meet Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round before facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16.

They also face crucial league games against Chelsea and Arsenal in the next month.

"We need to be positive like with Harry Kane," added Pochettino. "We are going to miss him for a long period, it is the worst moment because we have a very busy fixture list ahead. It is a good opportunity for other players to step up."