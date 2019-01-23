Brad Lyons: St Mirren debutant has second yellow card v Alloa rescinded

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Mirren 3-2 Alloa

St Mirren midfielder Brad Lyons has had the second yellow card he received for simulation on his debut against Alloa in the Scottish Cup rescinded.

The Northern Irishman, 21, was yellow-carded for dangerous play and then sent off in the 28th minute after referee Don Robertson booked him for diving.

But the Scottish FA has now rescinded the second yellow card.

Lyons, who played under Oran Kearney at Coleraine, joined St Mirren on loan from Blackburn Rovers last week.

After coming from 2-0 down with 10 men to beat Alloa 3-2 and earn a Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Dundee United, the Buddies visit Premiership champions Celtic on Wednesday,

They resume their league campaign in the relegation play-off spot, two points above bottom side Dundee.