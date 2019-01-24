Swansea boss Potter urges Leeds target James to focus on football

Daniel James made his senior Wales debut in November's defeat to Albania

Swansea City manager Graham Potter has urged Daniel James to focus on football despite transfer links to Leeds United.

James, who has 18 months to run on his contract, has been touted as Leeds' top target during the transfer window.

But Potter says there has been no bid for James - and wants the 21-year-old to concentrate on playing for Swansea.

"This has been Dan's breakthrough season. He has made 12 starts for us so it's a bit unfair on the player that he's exposed to this," Potter said.

"Dan's an important player for us. He's come through our academy and we must remember this time last year he couldn't get a game at Shrewsbury.

"He just carries on with his work, enjoys his football and wants to help the team. The rest is part of transfer window speculation."

James only made his senior debut in August, but has quickly established himself as one of a number of bright prospects in the Swansea squad and has already been capped by Wales at senior level.

Potter referenced the Marcelo Bielsa 'spygate' saga when assessing Leeds' interest in James.

Amid the continued speculation linking James with a move to Elland Road, Potter added with a smile: "I haven't heard anything so I don't know, maybe Leeds have saved themselves some money (by) trimming the spy budget.

"It just emerges from somewhere and then we have to speak about it. It's no criticism of Leeds because they have not mentioned anything."

Swansea have handed new contracts to the likes of Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts and Matt Grimes this season, but James is yet to sign a fresh agreement despite making the first-team breakthrough.

"We're not talking about a lad that's had 100 games - he has played 12," Potter added.

"Let's let him enjoy his football, let him develop and get a bigger picture of where he's at and then privately, in our time, we'll speak about contracts just like everybody else."