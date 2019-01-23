Scott Wharton: Blackburn Rovers defender joins Bury on loan

Scott Wharton made 31 appearances during two separate loan spells with Lincoln City

Bury have signed defender Scott Wharton on loan from Blackburn Rovers for the remainder of the season.

Wharton, 21, spent the first half of the campaign - and the second half of last season - on loan at Bury's League Two promotion rivals Lincoln City.

He has made just five league starts this term for leaders Lincoln, who are six points above second-placed Bury.

Shakers boss Ryan Lowe said: "Scott is a good left-sided defender and gives us great depth in our squad."

Wharton was recalled by Blackburn after making his final Lincoln appearance last Saturday, coming on as an 89th-minute substitute in the Imps' 1-0 win over Grimsby.

Ironically, he could make his Bury debut against his former club as the top two meet on Saturday when the Shakers host Lincoln at Gigg Lane (kick-off 17:30 GMT).

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.