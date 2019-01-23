Calum Woods: Bradford City sign defender from Preston North End

Calum Woods scored 12 goals from full-back in 82 appearances for Preston North End

Bradford City have signed full-back Calum Woods from Preston North End until at least the end of the season.

Woods, 31, has made 82 appearances for Preston since joining in 2014 and was part of the squad to achieve promotion to the Championship a year later.

Bantams boss David Hopkin said: "Calum will bring a wealth of experience to the squad and add competition for places at the back."

Woods was released by Preston to enable him to move to Valley Parade.

Defender Thomas Isherwood, meanwhile, has left Bradford by mutual consent after making just five appearances since joining in June 2018.

Bradford are 23rd in League One, four points from safety.

