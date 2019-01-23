Paul Scholes: Ex-Manchester United midfielder brushes off Oldham links

Paul Scholes attended Oldham's League Two defeat by Macclesfield on Saturday

Paul Scholes says he has "nothing to report" after he was linked to the vacant managerial position at League Two side Oldham Athletic.

The 44-year-old has been in talks with the club who are looking to appoint a successor to Frankie Bunn.

"I have made no secret I do want to get back into football in some capacity," the former Manchester United star said.

"Nothing to report on Oldham. Whether that will conflict with Salford, I don't know."

Scholes, who was speaking at a press conference to announce David Beckham had become a shareholder in Salford City, attended Oldham's defeat by Macclesfield on Saturday.

He has a lifelong affinity with the Latics having grown up in neighbouring Langley.

If Scholes is appointed, under English Football League (EFL) rules he may have to relinquish his position as co-owner of Salford City, who are third in the National League and chasing promotion to League Two.

EFL regulation 104 states: "Except with the prior written consent of the board, a person who is interested in a club cannot at the same time be interested in any other football club."

Academy boss Pete Wild has been in caretaker charge at the Latics since Bunn's sacking on 27 December.

Oldham are 12th in the League Two table and seven points off the play-off places.