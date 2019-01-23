Joe Rafferty: Preston sign full-back from Rochdale for undisclosed fee

Joe Rafferty has made 33 appearances for Rochdale this season

Preston North End have signed full-back Joe Rafferty from League One side Rochdale on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Rafferty, 25, came through Liverpool's academy and joined Rochdale in 2012, making 255 appearances for the club.

"It's a big club in the Championship and I just can't wait to get started," Rafferty told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I spoke to the manager and we had a chat. He told me how he likes to play and I'm looking forward to get going."

The move comes after Calum Woods left Deepdale to join Bradford City earlier on Wednesday.

Rafferty is North End's fifth permanent signing in January after Josh Ginnelly, Jayden Stockley, Brad Potts and Connor Ripley all joined.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.