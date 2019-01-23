Ryan McLaughlin: Rochdale sign right-back from Blackpool for undisclosed fee

Ryan McLaughlin's most recent appearance for Blackpool this season came in their 2-0 defeat by Doncaster in November

Rochdale have signed right-back Ryan McLaughlin from fellow League One side Blackpool on a deal until summer 2020 for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old previously played for Oldham Athletic before joining the Seasiders in July 2018.

"I've played against Rochdale over the last two or three years so I know the brand of football that the team plays and I think it suits me," he said.

"I know I can do well for the team - it's just about proving that."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.