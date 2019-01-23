Michael Rose: Coventry City sign Ayr United defender on two-year deal

Michael Rose helped Ayr to the Scottish League One title in 2017-18

Coventry City have signed Ayr United defender Michael Rose on a two year-deal from 1 July.

The 23-year-old has been ever-present for the Honest Men, who are second in the Scottish Championship, this season.

He started his career at Aberdeen before moving to Somerset Park in 2016.

"I am pleased to get my future sorted out early as it allows me to concentrate fully on some very important games ahead," Rose told the Ayr club website.

