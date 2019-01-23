Krzysztof Piatek: Genoa striker close to £30m move to AC Milan

Piatek joined Genoa for four million euros in the summer

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek is close to joining Serie A rivals AC Milan for about 35m euro (£30m).

The Poland international will replace on-loan Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is set to join Chelsea.

Piatek, 23, has scored 19 goals in 21 games since joining Genoa for 4m euros from Cracovia in July.

He became the first Serie A player since 1949-50 to score eight goals in his first six top-flight games and is fourth in the scoring charts on 13.

AC Milan are fourth in Serie A, six points behind city rivals Inter Milan in third and 22 points behind leaders Juventus.