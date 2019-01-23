Mark Harris: Port Vale sign striker on loan from Cardiff City
Port Vale have signed striker Mark Harris on loan from Premier League side Cardiff City until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old is the club's third signing of the transfer window and is available to face Carlisle on Saturday.
"He is a striker but is comfortable playing in several positions up front," boss Neil Aspin said.
"Mark comes highly recommended. He's experienced in this league and hopefully he can offer a goal threat."
