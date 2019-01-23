Steven Gerrard: Rangers players must take criticism after Kilmarnock defeat

Gerrard criticised his players for throwing away the lead at Rugby Park

Rangers' players need to "suck up the criticism" they will receive after losing at Kilmarnock, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Jermain Defoe's debut goal gave the Ibrox side the lead, but Joe Worrall's error gifted Eamonn Brophy an equaliser before Jordan Jones struck the winner.

The result means Rangers fall to third, three points behind Celtic, having beaten the leaders in their last game.

"The table won't look nice. We'll be criticised, rightly so," Gerrard said.

"We had an awful lot of praise three weeks ago and rightly but tonight we weren't at it all over the pitch."

January signing Defoe got his Rangers career off to the perfect start, and Alfredo Morelos hit a post with a header.

But Gerrard bemoaned Rangers' "silly gifts" as Worrall conceded possession to Brophy before the leveller and Jones, who will join Rangers in the summer, capitalised on a slack pass in midfield.

"We backed off Jordan and let him onto his favoured foot. A player of that ability is going to punish you from 20 yards," Gerrard added.

"I think the players need to learn that even if you're playing well, you get yourself in front, you can't get over-confident.

"It's incredible how you can have so much control and be playing with confidence and swagger, and then completely lose your way for such a long part of the game from that first mistake."

Rangers, who now trail Kilmarnock by two points, face a trip to Livingston on Sunday before their rearranged Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Cowdenbeath.