Josh Maja: Bordeaux to take Sunderland striker Maja to France

Josh Maja, who has scored 16 goals this season, has made a habit of mimicking World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe's celebration

Sunderland are expecting to lose top scorer Josh Maja to French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, reports BBC Newcastle.

The 20-year-old's current contract is due to run out at the end of the 2018-19 season.

And, although he has been offered a new deal, chief executive Stewart Donald has now told BBC Newcastle that Maja is to leave after all.

Sunderland commentator Nick Barnes tweeted: "Stewart Donald has told me Josh Maja has played his last game."

The League One promotion-chasers had hoped they could keep hold of him until the summer, but Maja is reported to have taken his belongings and said he was leaving.

Negotiations are now being pursued with Bordeaux, who lie 11th in Ligue 1, 11 points clear of relegation trouble.

Sunderland lie third in League One in the EFL, four points off top spot after drawing their last three games.