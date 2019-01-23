Mario Balotelli completes transfer to Marseille from Nice

Balotelli scored 33 goals in 55 league appearances for Nice over the last two seasons, but had not found the net in the current campaign

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has completed a move to Marseille from Nice.

The Italy international, 28, has completed a deal until the end of the season, after being released early from his contract at Nice.

Balotelli passed a medical on Wednesday, a move coach Rudi Garcia called a "number one priority".

He last played for Nice on 4 December after a dispute with boss Patrick Vieira.

Balotelli helped City win the Premier League in 2011-12, then had one season at Liverpool before spending a year on loan at AC Milan.

He played for Nice after leaving Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016.

Balotelli, who has also played for Inter Milan in his 12-year career, scored 42 goals in 64 games in his first two seasons in France.

But he was dropped by Italy in September 2018 and has not scored in 10 games for Nice this season.

Marseille currently stand seventh in Ligue 1, after struggling for goals following a failed attempt to bring Balotelli to the club last summer.

Their main strikers Valere Germain and Kostas Mitroglou have scored just three league goals each so far this campaign.

Boss Garcia has ruled out a start for Balotelli when Marseille play Lille on Friday evening.