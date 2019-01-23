Hakan Hayrettin: Braintree Town manager 'steps down to join Maidstone'

Hakan Hayrettin was sacked following Braintree's relegation from the National League in 2017 but returned to the club this season

Hakan Hayrettin has stepped down as Braintree Town manager to join their National League rivals Maidstone United, the Essex club have said.

Hayrettin was in his second spell as Iron boss and leaves Braintree bottom of the table, nine points from safety.

Braintree's statement claims Hayrettin, 48, will join John Still - who left his head of football role at Barnet earlier on Wednesday - at Maidstone.

Assistant boss Danny Searle will take over at Braintree on a temporary basis.

Maidstone - one place and three points above Braintree in 23rd - had issued a statement promising to announce an 'experienced new Head of Football' and new head coach on Thursday.

The Stones have not confirmed the appointments of either Still or Hayrettin.

"Hakan Hayrettin has stepped down from his role as first team manager at Braintree Town with immediate effect to join new manager John Still as his number two at Maidstone United," said Braintree's statement.

"When Hakan offered to help in October, we'd won only once in 15 matches and then, with the same players, immediately picked up seven points from the next three games.

"Sadly, with some players not secured on contract, it was then easy for other clubs to tempt some away, and results then suffered. We wish Hakan all the best for the future."