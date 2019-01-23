Wayne Hennessey: Crystal Palace goalkeeper charged for alleged Nazi salute

Wayne Hennessey is pictured in an Instagram story making the alleged gesture

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been charged with a breach of FA rules for making an alleged Nazi salute in a photo posted on Instagram.

The Wales international was pictured with his right arm in the air in a photo posted by Palace midfielder Max Meyer, who is German.

The incident took place during a meal with his team-mates.

Hennessey said any resemblance to the gesture was "absolutely coincidental".

The goalkeeper said he "waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it" and "put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry".

The Football Association alleges the action breaches its rules relating to abusive, insulting or improper conduct and brings the game into disrepute.

It is alleged Hennessey's is also an 'aggravated breach' because it included reference to ethnic origin, race, religion or belief.

Meyer posted the picture on his Instagram story, which has since expired, following the 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over League Two side Grimsby.

In a post on Twitter, Hennessey, 31, added: "It's been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute."

He has until 31 January to respond to the charge.