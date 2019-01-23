Maryan Shved: Celtic in talks with Ukraine winger's representatives

Maryan Shved (right) playing for Ukraine Under-21s against France

Celtic are talking to the representatives of Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved over "the possibility of a deal", says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 21-year-old is in his second spell with Karpaty Lviv in his homeland after a stint with Sevilla in Spain.

Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland there's "no more than" talks at this stage.

Celtic have signed forwards Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah on loan this month and striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo on a four-year deal.