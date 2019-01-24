Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Shved, Rodgers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard admitted he was hurt by Rangers' Rugby Park flop and seeing Jordan Jones hit the winner just piled on the pain. (Daily Record)

Celtic are closing in on Maryan Shved - with Brendan Rodgers confirming the club are locked in talks with representatives of the Ukrainian winger, who has a £1.75m release clause in his contract. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Brendan Rodgers has admitted he knows little about Ukraine winger Maryan Shved - and revealed he will be loaned out once Celtic sign him. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has admitted he fears Ryan Porteous could be out of action for a lengthy spell after the defender was forced to limp out of the 1-0 defeat at Motherwell having suffered a recurrence of a knee injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Fuming Hearts boss Craig Levein took off "rubbish" new signing David Vanecek after just 32 minutes against Dundee and branded his side's display "terrible" as the Jambos lost ground on the sides above them. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have been named as one of the 50 richest football clubs in the world, with Rangers "just outside the top 70". (Herald)

Former Rangers full-back Maurice Ross has won the race to be named Motherwell reserve team boss. (Scottish Sun)

Derek McInnes insisted Aberdeen have the firepower to blast into position for a title tilt after their 3-0 win at Hamilton. (Daily Record, print edition)

Mikael Lustig insists he has no problem with Celtic's hunt for a new right-back. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Midfielder Chris Forrester has re-signed for League of Ireland side St. Pat's after it was mutually agreed to terminate his Aberdeen contract. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Defender Aaron Muirhead is set to sign for Ayr United after leaving Falkirk. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Gregor Townsend insists lessons have been learned from Scotland's opening weekend horror show in Wales last year and his players are determined to get this year's Guinness Six Nations off to a flier at home to Italy. (Scotsman)