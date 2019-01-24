Victor Moses: Chelsea winger completes Fenerbahce medical

By David Ornstein

BBC Sport

Victor Moses
Victor Moses' only start for Chelsea this season came in the EFL Cup win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Chelsea winger Victor Moses has completed a medical before his proposed loan move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Moses is set to sign a deal until the end of the season after arriving in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has been restricted to five appearances this season, with his only start coming in September's EFL Cup win at Liverpool.

Moses arrived at Stamford Bridge from Wigan for £9m in 2012 and has scored 18 goals in 128 games.

Since joining Chelsea, the former Nigeria international has had loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport