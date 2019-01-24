David Wheeler: QPR recall winger from Portsmouth loan
Queens Park Rangers have recalled David Wheeler from his loan at League One leaders Portsmouth.
The 28-year-old agreed a season-long stay in August, but his lack of game time at Fratton Park has led Rangers to activate a clause enabling them to recall him this month.
The former Exeter City winger started just one league game for Pompey.
His other starts came in the Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy, having been a substitute 10 times in the league.
