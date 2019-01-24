Scottish Cup: Ross County v Inverness CT live on BBC One Scotland
The Scottish Cup last-16 meeting between Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle will be shown live on BBC One Scotland on a Monday evening.
The two Championship sides will meet in Dingwall on 11 February at 19:15 GMT.
The previous day, BBC Scotland will broadcast the fifth-round tie between either Stenhousemuir or Aberdeen and Queen of the South or Dundee at 15:30.
Those replays will be played on Tuesday, 29 January.
Kilmarnock's last-16 encounter with either Cowdenbeath or Rangers will be on Premier Sports on Saturday, 9 February (17:15), with the broadcaster also showing Celtic against St Johnstone the next day (13:30).