Paul Downing: Doncaster Rovers sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

Paul Downing joined Blackburn on a permanent deal last January, having been on loan from MK Dons

Doncaster Rovers have signed Blackburn Rovers defender Paul Downing on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who helped Blackburn win promotion from League One last season, has played just four games in the Championship.

Downing has previously spent time at Walsall and Milton Keynes Dons.

"It's been a frustrating season for me so I wanted to assess things in January and look for a club which was the right fit," Downing told Doncaster's website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.