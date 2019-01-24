Abi Harrison: Bristol City sign Scotland international from Hibernian Ladies
Bristol City Women have signed prolific Scotland striker Abi Harrison from Scottish side Hibernian Ladies.
The 21-year-old scored 95 goals in 113 appearances for Hibs and netted five hat-tricks in 2018.
Harrison has made one appearance for Scotland in a friendly against Russia in 2018 but is also eligible to play for England as well as Jamaica.
"I'm really excited to get started, professional football has been a dream of mine from a young age," she said.
Bristol City are sixth in the Women's Super League table with 18 points from 12 matches.
