John Mikel Obi: From the Champions League final to the Championship...

Chelsea celebrate beating Bayern Munich to win the Champions League final in 2012. Four of the people in this picture now play or coach in the Championship...

Two-time Champions League finalist John Mikel Obi joined Middlesbrough on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Nigerian is in good company in the Championship, with 13 other players or coaches currently working in the league having also been in a matchday squad in European club football's biggest game.

Amongst the number are a German midfielder helping Norwich's charge for a place in the Premier League and two goalkeepers who were on the bench for three finals. Can you name the full 13?

It's pretty tricky so you might want to round up your friends.

You have five minutes...