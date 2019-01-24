Paul Gallagher: Midfielder signs new Preston contract

Paul Gallagher had two loan spells with Preston before signing permanently in 2015

Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has signed a contract extension with the Championship club until 2020.

The 34-year-old has added another 12 months to his existing deal, which was due to expire at the end of the season.

Gallagher is in his third spell with North End and has scored 36 goals in 249 games.

"It has always been at my ambition to stay at this football club as long as I possibly can," he said.

"It drives me on each day to try and get better and I feel with age I am doing that and I still have a lot to give on and off the pitch.

"Over the last few months, I have really enjoyed being part of the team and earning a new contract is pleasing. I have always had it in me that I want to strive hard and do the best I can. I will know when my time comes to hang up my boots, but right now I feel I have plenty to give to this team."

Glasgow-born Gallagher has also played for Blackburn, Stoke, Plymouth, Leicester and Sheffield United.

Preston manager Alex Neil added: "Gally influences a lot of games, with both his set pieces and his quality.

"With having him around the young lads that we have got, his experience and calmness is really important to us. He can pass on a lot to our younger players and we are delighted he has extended his stay."