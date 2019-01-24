Mark O'Hara: Lincoln City sign Peterborough United midfielder on loan

Mark O'Hara made his Scottish Premier League debut at the age of 16 in Kilmarnock's 2-0 win at Celtic

Lincoln City have signed Peterborough midfielder Mark O'Hara on loan.

The 23-year-old has moved to Sincil Bank until the end of the season, becoming manager Danny Cowley's second signing of the week.

O'Hara, a former Scotland youth international who began his career at Kilmarnock, has made 29 appearances for Posh this season in all competitions, scoring four times in League One.

He could make his Imps debut against promotion rivals Bury on Saturday.

Lincoln signed Jordan Roberts this week on loan from Ipswich.

