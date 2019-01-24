Inter Milan: Serie A side considering moves for Cedric Soares and Matteo Darmian

Cedric Soares and Matteo Darmian could be on their way to Italy

Inter Milan are considering a move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian and Southampton's Cedric Soares as they work out how to solve their full-back problem.

Inter have Croatia World Cup star Sime Vrsaljko on loan from Atletico Madrid, but the 27-year-old has been plagued by a knee injury and has only played 17 times in all competitions this season.

As Inter would have to pay £15.1m to turn the deal into a permanent transfer at the end of the season, the club are addressing their options.

Darmian has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

He has made just five appearances this season, the latest in Saturday's Premier League win over Brighton, when he came on for the final minute.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to Juventus last summer.

United recently triggered a one-year option on the player's contract, which was due to expire in the summer.

Soares, 27, has made over 100 appearances for Southampton since he joined for £4.7m from Sporting Lisbon.