Gil Dias: Winger leaves Nottingham Forest for Greek giants Olympiakos

Gil Dias scored just once for Nottingham Forest in a 3-1 win against Newcastle in the EFL Cup in November.

Winger Gil Dias has left Championship club Nottingham Forest to join Greek side Olympiakos.

The 22-year-old joined Forest in the summer on loan from Monaco but struggled to adapt to the Championship, starting just 10 league games.

New manager Martin O'Neill has now allowed Monaco to cancel Dias' loan early, freeing him to move to Greece.

Olympiakos are owned by Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Forest.

Dias was used as a substitute in O'Neill's first game in charge - Saturday's defeat by Bristol City.

But that was his first appearance since Boxing Day.

Dias was one of three Portuguese players signed in the summer by former manager Aitor Karanka with Diogo Goncalves and Joao Carvalho also moving to the City Ground.