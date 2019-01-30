Kilmarnock: Wigan Athletic release Alex Bruce to join Rugby Park club

Alex Bruce played under father Steve as Hull won the Championship play-off final in 2016

Veteran defender Alex Bruce was convinced to join Kilmarnock after watching them beat Rangers last week.

Bruce, 34, has signed until the end of the season after Wigan Athletic agreed to terminate his contract.

The son of former Manchester United centre-half Steve, he has only played once for Wigan this season, an EFL Cup defeat by Rotherham in August.

"As soon as I left the Rangers game I thought, I wouldn't mind joining this group," Bruce said.

"I had a couple of opportunities in England too but I fancied a fresh challenge and it's one that I'm looking forward to.

"Everyone knows that Kilmarnock are having a great season and once I got everything finished with Wigan then I wanted to jump on the bandwagon and hopefully help the club be successful."

Bruce, who began his senior career with Blackburn Rovers, joined Wigan from Bury after a loan spell from Hull City.

But he has only played 13 times for the side promoted to the Championship last season since signing in summer 2017.