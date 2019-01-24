Celtic: Vakoun Issouf Bayo wants to emulate Didier Drogba

Vakoun Issouf Bayo took a selfie of himself in his Celtic shirt

New Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo says he will strive to emulate his idol and fellow Ivorian Didier Drogba.

The 22-year-old sealed a £2m move to Celtic after scoring 18 goals in 32 games since joining Slovakian top-flight outfit Dunajska Streda in March.

He says he has a similar skill set to the former Chelsea frontman and dreams of matching his success in the game.

"When Didier was younger he was known for his speed, which is something I'm known for," said Bayo.

"He was also renowned for his heading ability and I am also good in the air. In a way, I'm inspired by and play in the same style as him."

Bayo - who wishes to be known only by his surname - admits he has been surprised at his rapid rise in the game.

The striker had moved to Slovakia from Tunisian top-flight club Etoile Sportive du Sahel and has made an impressive impact.

"When I first heard of the offer from Celtic, I was surprised and very happy," the Ivorian said. "Initially, I couldn't believe what was happening. It all happened very quickly."

Compatriot Kolo Toure, the former Ivory Coast defender now coaching with Celtic, played a part in persuading Bayo that his next step should be to the Scottish Premiership.

Bayo, who has agreed a four-year contract, was presented to the home support at half-time during Celtic's 4-0 win over St Mirren on Wednesday.

"Yesterday was really moving for me," he said. "The fans played a big role in my decision to move here.

"I've just arrived in Glasgow. I haven't played for a month, so I'm going to train hard and when the coach decides I'm ready then I'll play. I would like to keep scoring goals and win trophies."